National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 467.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,526 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.17% of Enphase Energy worth $39,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

ENPH opened at $119.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $111.44 and a one year high of $339.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. Analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $209.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENPH

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.