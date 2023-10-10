National Bank of Canada FI Has $30.26 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,149 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $30,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATVI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $94.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.33. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $94.44. The stock has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.