National Bank of Canada FI Has $403.26 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 182.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 843,637 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 544,464 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.7% of National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.09% of UnitedHealth Group worth $403,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,033 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,162 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $526.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a market capitalization of $487.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $497.17 and its 200-day moving average is $490.66.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.