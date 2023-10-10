Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.00.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $385.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $412.27 and its 200 day moving average is $393.26. The firm has a market cap of $171.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Netflix has a 52-week low of $211.73 and a 52-week high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Netflix’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Netflix will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,157 shares of company stock valued at $50,373,841. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

