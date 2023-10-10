Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Neumora Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:NMRA opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. Neumora Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

In other Neumora Therapeutics news, CEO Henry O. Gosebruch acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.62 per share, for a total transaction of $189,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Henry O. Gosebruch acquired 15,000 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.62 per share, for a total transaction of $189,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $189,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristina Burow acquired 1,500,000 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,624,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,610,431. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,515,460 shares of company stock worth $58,563,822.

About Neumora Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.