Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

Neumora Therapeutics stock opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. Neumora Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $17.74.

Insider Activity at Neumora Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Henry O. Gosebruch purchased 15,000 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.62 per share, for a total transaction of $189,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $189,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Henry O. Gosebruch purchased 15,000 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.62 per share, for a total transaction of $189,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $189,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kristina Burow purchased 1,500,000 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,624,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,610,431. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,515,460 shares of company stock worth $58,563,822.

About Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

