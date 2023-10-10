Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 75.88% from the company’s previous close.

NMRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Neumora Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. Neumora Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $17.74.

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Neumora Therapeutics news, Director Kristina Burow purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,624,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,610,431. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,515,460 shares of company stock worth $58,563,822 in the last ninety days.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

