New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Position Increased by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,902,000 after buying an additional 444,458 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,548,000 after buying an additional 13,450,558 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 10,447.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,897,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,554,000 after buying an additional 11,784,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,577,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,581,000 after buying an additional 336,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,666,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,348,000 after buying an additional 162,237 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 24,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

NYCB stock opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.99. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.59 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 43.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.39.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

