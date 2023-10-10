Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NTRS. UBS Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $67.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $65.50 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 91.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 84.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

