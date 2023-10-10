OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 6,503 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 98,074.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,181,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,451,000 after buying an additional 52,128,572 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,964,000 after buying an additional 18,518,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,422,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,257,000 after buying an additional 7,196,843 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $252,224,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $32.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $31.12 and a one year high of $42.80. The company has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.73.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

