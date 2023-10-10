OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 1,359 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in PayPal were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in PayPal by 90,307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after buying an additional 254,263,405 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in PayPal by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after buying an additional 5,794,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $57.96 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.86 and a fifty-two week high of $92.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day moving average of $66.58.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.91.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

