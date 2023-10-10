OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 393 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 364.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.74. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $64.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.41.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.05). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SS&C Technologies

In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $7,946,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $7,946,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,103,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,972,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,353,800 in the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

Get Our Latest Report on SS&C Technologies

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.