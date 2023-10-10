OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 979 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in CME Group were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in CME Group by 99,192.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,800,378,000 after purchasing an additional 548,857,745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,434,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,062,796,000 after acquiring an additional 409,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,708,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,304,000 after acquiring an additional 486,634 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,085,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,370,000 after acquiring an additional 108,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,220,000 after acquiring an additional 916,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $215.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $215.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

