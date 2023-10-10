OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,546,613,000 after buying an additional 1,480,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after buying an additional 798,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,419,249,000 after buying an additional 332,962 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 498.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,079,631,000 after buying an additional 10,238,110 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $695,952,000 after buying an additional 522,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $72,241,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,391,651 shares of company stock worth $199,054,287 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.03.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Blackstone

Blackstone Trading Down 0.4 %

Blackstone stock opened at $104.76 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $116.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.17.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.52%.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.