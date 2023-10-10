OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 154 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in General Electric were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

General Electric Price Performance

GE opened at $110.25 on Tuesday. General Electric has a one year low of $48.98 and a one year high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.80%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

