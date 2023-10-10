OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 647 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whelan Financial raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $366.56 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.54.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

