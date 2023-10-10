OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,192 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,589,570 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,827,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685,210 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,547,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,195,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,495,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $39.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.44%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

In other news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $564,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

