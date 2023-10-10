OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Allstate were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.14.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $114.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.16. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.40%.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

