OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,391 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 33.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 29.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.8% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 20.0% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN stock opened at $67.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.94. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $207.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

