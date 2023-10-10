Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47,781 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Progressive were worth $13,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,255,530,000 after acquiring an additional 371,725,263 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $840,885,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $802,968,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 33.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,789,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Progressive by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Progressive from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.43.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $143.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.64. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The firm has a market cap of $83.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,936. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.