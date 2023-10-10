Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kroger were worth $12,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Kroger by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Kroger by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Kroger by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR opened at $44.62 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $50.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.30.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.31.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

