Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $12.70 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE DIS opened at $84.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $155.00 billion, a PE ratio of 68.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.