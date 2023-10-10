Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 241,454 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,454 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $36,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $149.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.88 and a 200 day moving average of $147.18. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

