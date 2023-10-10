Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,754 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nucor were worth $14,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Nucor by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Nucor by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 247.2% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $2,188,686.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,706,648.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $155.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.56. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $114.86 and a 52 week high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

