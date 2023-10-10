Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.71

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.71 and traded as low as C$2.54. Osisko Mining shares last traded at C$2.69, with a volume of 1,556,138 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$6.50 target price on Osisko Mining and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.44.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.19. The company has a current ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Osisko Mining Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

