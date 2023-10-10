Paul Damon & Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Paul Damon & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,476 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Paul Damon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,039 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $234.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $250.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.93 and its 200 day moving average is $234.01. The firm has a market cap of $436.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.64.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

