PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

PDS Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $4.82 on Friday. PDS Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). Analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDS Biotechnology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 3,102.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

