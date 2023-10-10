PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Founders Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Founders Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,897 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 3.4% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 81.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.92.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $161.36 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.