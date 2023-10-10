PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100,174.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,186,000 after purchasing an additional 530,979,425 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,126,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,555,000 after purchasing an additional 489,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,880,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,567,000 after purchasing an additional 872,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.92.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $161.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

