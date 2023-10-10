PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 54.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,572,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557,481 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.11% of PepsiCo worth $291,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Channel Wealth LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $196.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.92.

PEP opened at $161.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

