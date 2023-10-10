PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.54-$7.54 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.7 %

PEP stock opened at $161.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $222.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.20. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $179.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $186.92.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $93,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

