Peregrine Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bunge by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bunge by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,814,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $650,918,000 after buying an additional 2,975,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bunge by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,462,000 after buying an additional 1,159,939 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Bunge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,931,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,049,000 after buying an additional 104,152 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Bunge by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,552,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,843,000 after buying an additional 273,356 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE BG opened at $105.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.11. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $83.68 and a 52 week high of $116.59.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 20.12%. Bunge’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bunge news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $2,237,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,200,529.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BG has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bunge from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BG

Bunge Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.