Peregrine Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of IDEX by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEX by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of IDEX by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Stock Up 1.0 %

IEX stock opened at $208.12 on Tuesday. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $195.27 and a one year high of $246.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.24 and a 200-day moving average of $213.81.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $846.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.28 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on IEX. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.08.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

