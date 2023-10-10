Peregrine Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,404,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,453,000 after buying an additional 289,963 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,257,000 after purchasing an additional 19,631 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,904,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,069 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,471,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,492,000 after purchasing an additional 514,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,120,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,979,000 after purchasing an additional 466,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

PNFP stock opened at $66.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $89.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $489.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.04%.

PNFP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

