Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% during the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Pfizer by 32.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,879 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $54.93.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

