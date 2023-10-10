Piper Sandler Trims Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Target Price to $155.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $164.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.26% from the stock’s current price.

EL has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.88.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $141.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.95. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $138.14 and a fifty-two week high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.4% in the third quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 188.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 75.9% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

