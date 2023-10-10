Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Lowered to $12.50 at Citigroup

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 95.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $10.25 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Roth Capital lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.59.

PLUG opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average is $9.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $260.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 95.15%. On average, analysts predict that Plug Power will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $230,097.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 20.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

