Raymond James & Associates Grows Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 775,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 16,218 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.14% of 3M worth $77,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in 3M by 13.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 23,485 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in 3M by 0.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

3M Price Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $89.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.60. 3M has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $133.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -211.27%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.