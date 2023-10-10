Raymond James & Associates Has $1.08 Billion Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,340,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,674 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.9% of Raymond James & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.37% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $1,077,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $104.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.66, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.27 and a 12 month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

