Raymond James & Associates Purchases 9,217 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.17% of Cummins worth $60,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Cummins by 1,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Cummins by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.17.

CMI stock opened at $228.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $265.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $234.25 and a 200-day moving average of $233.45.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

