Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,375,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,435 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.7% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $389,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 169,536 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $104.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.27 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $265.17 billion, a PE ratio of 85.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 239.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRK

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.