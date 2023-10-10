Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 16,640 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $37,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $289.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.22 and its 200 day moving average is $272.61. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,301 shares of company stock valued at $11,369,101 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

