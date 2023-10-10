RayzeBio (NASDAQ:RYZB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Equities research analysts at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of RayzeBio (NASDAQ:RYZB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RYZB. William Blair began coverage on shares of RayzeBio in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of RayzeBio in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RayzeBio in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get RayzeBio alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RayzeBio

RayzeBio Stock Performance

Insider Activity at RayzeBio

Shares of RYZB opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. RayzeBio has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

In other RayzeBio news, Director Maha Katabi acquired 472,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $8,499,996.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,209,764 shares in the company, valued at $21,775,752. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RayzeBio news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking acquired 1,388,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,002.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,899,144 shares in the company, valued at $88,184,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maha Katabi acquired 472,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,499,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,209,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,775,752. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

RayzeBio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RayzeBio, Inc develops radiopharmaceutical therapeutics (RPT) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug candidate is RYZ101, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of gasteroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). It also develops RYZ801, a novel proprietary peptide that targets GPC3 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC); RYZ811, a paired diagnostic imaging agent with the peptide binder, chelator, and Ga68 as the radioisotope; and a novel proprietary small molecule that targets CA9 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of ccRCC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RayzeBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RayzeBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.