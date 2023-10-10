Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) Shares Acquired by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS – Free Report) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Regis worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Regis by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regis by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 11,192 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regis by 304.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,829 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regis in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Regis by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Regis alerts:

Regis Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of RGS opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07. Regis Co. has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regis ( NYSE:RGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $55.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regis Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regis in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Regis

About Regis

(Free Report)

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.