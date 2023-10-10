RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Stake Lessened by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in RLI were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RLI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RLI during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in RLI during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in RLI by 47.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in RLI during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RLI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on RLI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of RLI from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RLI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $138.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.41. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $102.44 and a 52 week high of $149.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.89.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $381.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.35 million. RLI had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

RLI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.93%.

About RLI

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.