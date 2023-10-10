Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.05% of Principal Financial Group worth $10,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,312,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.54.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

PFG stock opened at $69.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.19%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

