Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 310 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.05% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $10,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 453.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 100.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.11.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $100.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.21 and a 12 month high of $172.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.22 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 2.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.18%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.