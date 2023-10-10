Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at JMP Securities

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 143.16% from the stock’s previous close.

HOOD has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.05.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $486.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.94 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 49.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 73,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $881,662.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 654,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 73,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $881,662.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 654,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,178.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 11,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $112,070.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 581,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,583,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 573,897 shares of company stock worth $6,319,447. Corporate insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,334,000 after buying an additional 39,683,128 shares during the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 162.3% during the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 21,055,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,028,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,731,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910,391 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,592,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875,376 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,089,000. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

