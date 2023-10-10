Roth Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB)

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Chemomab Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

Chemomab Therapeutics stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.36.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Chemomab Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 23.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

