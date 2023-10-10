RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RPM International by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RPM International by 11.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 92.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of RPM International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 34,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 20,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $2,115,632.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,117,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,661,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 20,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $2,115,632.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,117,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,661,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 3,966 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $408,577.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,817,848.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,536 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,101 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RPM International Price Performance

RPM stock opened at $97.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $78.52 and a one year high of $107.40.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RPM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RPM International from $110.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.80.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

